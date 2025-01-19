TikTok restored service to U.S. users on Sunday afternoon after it went dark in the United States on Saturday night, confirming the app's earlier message that it would work with Trump on a solution.

In a message the app shared with users when they reopened the app TikTok said: "Thanks for your patience and support. As a result of President Trump's efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.!"

Early Sunday morning Trump posted "SAVE TIKTOK" on Truth Social. Several hours later, he shared a more detailed message and explained his idea for the future of the app in the United States.

"I'm asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark! I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law's prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security. The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order." he wrote on Truth Social.

"I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture. By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to say up. Without U.S. approval, there is no Tik Tok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars - maybe trillions," he added.

Originally published on Latin Times