Time To 'Fall Back' By Setting Clocks Back One Hour Sunday Morning
Americans will gain an hour of sleep from the change but lose an hour of daylight
Time to "fall back."
Daylight savings time ends on Sunday, meaning it's time to turn clocks back one hour at 2 a.m.
The benefits are that you'll get an extra hour of sleep but it will get darker an hour earlier.
Obviously, your cell phone and other digital devices will take care of the change themselves, but you'll need to set analog devices like watches or clocks back an hour.
Daylight savings time begins again on March 9, 2025, when you get to "spring forward" an hour — and lose an hour of sleep.
If you aren't wild about springing forward and falling behind, you're not alone.
A survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that 63 percent of Americans support putting an end to the seasonal time change for a fixed year-round time.
Only Arizona and Hawaii have made standard time permanent.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Did He Just Blow It? Social Media Erupts Over What Trump Does To His Dead Mic
-
MAGA Property Manager Boasted Online That He Voted For Trump Six Times
-
Bolivia's Breadbasket Squeezed By Pro-Morales Blockades
-
EU Greenhouse Gas Emissions Saw 'Huge' Drop In 2023
-
Striking Boeing Workers Aim To Restore Old Retirement Program
-
New York City Legalizes Jaywalking
-
Charles Schwab To Expand 24-Hour Trading Platform
-
Trump's Election Fraud Claims Raise Alarms Of 2020 Repeat
-
Starbucks Pulls Plug On Olive Oil Coffee After Complaints Of 'Laxative Side Effects'
-
Iowa Capital To Allow Trick-or-Treating For First Time In Decades