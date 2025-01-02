On New Years Day, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, killing one and injuring 7 in what officials are investigating as a terrorist attack.

The suspect in the terror attack, Matthew Livelsberger, was a 37-year-old Colorado Springs resident, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill revealed in a news conference on Thursday. While McMahill stopped short of identifying Livelsbeger definitively as the man found inside the Cybertruck, the Army identified the man as active-duty Army soldier Matthew Livelsberger on Thursday. Here's everything we know about Livelsberger's whereabouts in the days and moments before the attack.

Using Tesla charging stations, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) tracked Livelsberger's movements from Colorado to Las Vegas, showing that he passed through Arizona and New Mexico in the days leading up to the attack.

According to LVMPD, the Cybertruck was rented in Denver, Colorado on December 28. On December 30, he stopped in Monument, Colorado. On December 31, the truck was charged in Trinidad, Colorado, Las Vegas, New Mexico and Albuquerque and Gallup, New Mexico. On January 1, the Cybertruck was charged in three Arizona cities: Holbrook, Flagstaff and Kingman. The Cybertruck was last tracked in Kingman at 5:33 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The Cybertruck was first spotted in Las Vegas at 7:29 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police then tracked the Cybertruck to several locations along Las Vegas Boulevard, including a parking lot of a business near Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard. At 8:39 a.m., video captured the Cybertruck leaving the Sands Hotel and heading to Trump International Hotel, where it exploded at the valet era within 17 seconds of its arrival.

Just before the Cybertruck exploded, Livelsberger suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. Inside the vehicle, police recovered a desert eagle 50 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a military ID, a passport, another gun, fireworks, an iPhone, a smartwatch and several credit cards.

It took a long time to remove the body from the Cybertruck because it was "burnt beyond recognition," law enforcement also stated.

Police shared that two tattoos, one on the stomach and one on the arm, has "given them a lot of confidence" that the body is indeed Livelsberger.

The day before Livelsberger's botched terrorist attack, there was another terrorist attack in New Orleans. A man identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck into a crowd on the city's crowded Bourbon Street, killing 14 people, according to the latest reports.

Din Jabbar and Livelsberger both served at Fort Bragg, according to LVMPD. However, LVMPD said they have "no record they served in the same unit or even the same years." Din Jabbar and Livelsberger also both served in Afghanistan and both used the car rental company Turo to rent the vehicles they used in their attacks.

