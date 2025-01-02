The trucks used in the deadly attack in New Orleans and the explosion at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday were rented through the same peer-to-peer car-sharing app, Turo.

Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a rented Ford pickup through the crowd at Bourbon Street, killed at least 15 people, while in Las Vegas, a Tesla Cybertruck rented via the Turo app exploded outside the hotel, killing one and injuring several others.

Turo responded it is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation of both incidents, The New York Times reported.

Turo: The Peer-to-Peer Car-Sharing App

About Turo: Turo is a peer-to-peer car-sharing app that connects private car owners with renters. Launched in 2010 as RelayRides and rebranded in 2015, the app operates as a marketplace, allowing users to rent cars directly from individual owners, similar to how Airbnb functions with homes.

Renters may choose to pick up cars at designated locations like parking lots or private homes. Contactless pickup options, such as lock-boxes or app-based unlocking, are also available.

Rental Process: To rent a vehicle on Turo in the U.S., users must create an account, provide a valid driver's license, home address, and payment card, and be at least 18 years old.

"In most cases, you'll get approved immediately," the company website boasts.

Additional checks, including criminal background and insurance verification, may be required.

Platform's Reach: Turo has grown over the years, with around 3.5 million people booking cars through the platform in the past year, according to the company filing in November.

Around 150,000 people rented out their vehicles in the past year, and there are approximately 350,000 active vehicle listings. The app operates across the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, and France.

While the company was widely anticipated to go public this year, having initially filed for an IPO in 2022, it is currently making headlines due to its connection to recent attacks. Here's a closer look:

New Orleans Attack

The owner of the Ford pickup truck used in the New Orleans attack recognized his vehicle after seeing footage on the news showing the truck and its license plate. The truck was rented to a 42-year-old Army veteran, who drove it into crowds on Bourbon Street, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens.

The truck's owner, who wished to remain anonymous, stated he had been renting out five cars through Turo as a second income. He said he had no intention of using the platform again after the attack.

Las Vegas Explosion

According to police, the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas was also rented through Turo. Authorities referred to it as a "coincidence" and stated that they were still investigating any potential link with the New Orleans terror attack.

Turo's Responds

Turo stated that it is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation of both incidents. The company also assured that the renters involved in both incidents did not have criminal backgrounds that would have flagged them as security threats.

"We do not believe that either renter involved in the Las Vegas and New Orleans attacks had a criminal background that would have identified them as a security threat," the statement said, adding, "We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards in risk management."