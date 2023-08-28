KEY POINTS A report claimed that SB19's "PAGTATAG!" tour in the U.S. was a flop with less than 100 attendees

Fans took to Twitter to debunk the claims, showing "receipts" that thousands watched at each concert venue

The Filipino boy band recently concluded the North American leg of its "PAGTATAG!" world tour

A report has been circulating that SB19's "PAGTATAG!" tour flopped in the international scene, allegedly failing to reach more than 100 attendees in each venue. But ATIN — SB19's fans — joined forces to debunk the claims and showed "receipts" proving otherwise.

Philippine-based tabloid Bulgar Online recently reported that an unidentified insider, who was allegedly a producer of the Pinoy pop band's second world tour, claimed only less than 100 people attended each of the concert venues in the U.S. and that most of the sales were thanks to the merchandise sold.

The insider also alleged that one of the reasons why it happened was because the tour was held in states closer to each other; hence, most of the fans would opt to watch SB19 perform in one state instead of traveling to another venue. The report also alleged that only "solid" fans attended the shows.

But SB19's fanbase — known as A'TIN — refused to believe that it was true, and even joined forces on social media to debunk the claims of the report.

Twitter fan account @MUSExSB19 took to Twitter to share "evidence" proving more than the claimed attendees flocked to watch SB19 perform live, showing a compilation of pictures of Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin posing with the crowd while they were on stage. The user also included a map showing that none of the cities in the U.S. tour were quite close to each other, contrary to what the report claimed.

Magkakalapit daw cities kaya wala pa 100 nag-attend? Sa kung sino man mag-quote ng kabalbalan na to: ano akala mo, magkakatabing barangay lang ang 10 venues ng #PAGTATAGWorldTour? California lang malaki pa sa Pinas, hibang ka ba? ++@SB19Official #SB19 pic.twitter.com/WKwvNV9pXr — MUSE x SB19 🇺🇸⚠️ (@MUSExSB19) August 27, 2023

"It is said that the cities are close to each other, so less than 100 have attended. To whoever [quoted] this outrage, do you think, the 10 venues of #PAGTATAGWorldTour are only adjacent barangays? California is bigger than the Philippines, are you crazy?" the user said, attaching the map.

In another tweet, the user wrote, "And about the less than 100 who attended, here is the receipt. We don't have a problem if you can only count up to 100." Included were the after-concert photos from different locations in Manila, Davao, Bacolod, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, among others. It was reshared from Twitter user @chcKN_HOTdawg.

Another Twitter user quipped, "I think Bulgar bought a fake map."

"My bangs got all tangled because of the tabloid, I think they failed geography and math," a third fan stated.

"Don't reply [this photo to the account] and tabloids because they might be embarrassed," a fourth user joked, referring to the after-concert photos.

At tungkol naman sa less than 100 ang nag-attend, eto resibo. Di na namin problema kung hanggang 100 lang ang kaya mo bilangin.https://t.co/Y6RXiAayEj — MUSE x SB19 🇺🇸⚠️ (@MUSExSB19) August 27, 2023

SB19's popularity continues to rise with a reach expanding to the global scale. During its Los Angeles, California stint at the City National Grove of Anaheim in late July, the group performed before a sold-out crowd, per Amor Yu Productions. In the weeks leading up to the concert, the SVIP and VIP tiers were the most in-demand tickets. Other U.S. tour stops also had impressive ticket sales. The band also sold out the first stop in its Canada leg at the Arena Pickering earlier this month.

SB19 has already concluded the North American leg of its "PAGTATAG!" world tour. More locations and dates will be announced soon. For now, the group is slated to join American singer-songwriter JVKE for the latter's "The End of Tour" concert at the House of Blues in Boston on Saturday, Sept. 2.