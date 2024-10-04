Trump Supporter Convicted of Election Fraud Says She Can't Go to Prison Because They Don't Have Her Special Mattress
Judge Matthew Barrett didn't care for Tina Peters' "magnetic mattress" request and instead called her "defiant."
A former Colorado county clerk and Donald Trump supporter told the judge she can't fulfill her nine-year prison sentence for election interference because she needs a special mattress.
On Thursday, Republican official Tina Peters was convicted on multiple counts, including conspiracy and official misconduct, about efforts to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election win.
Peters allowed a man connected to fellow Trump ally and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to access to her county's election system, believing the 2020 election was stolen from the former president, the New York Times reported.
At her sentencing hearing, Peters pleaded with District Judge Matthew Barrett to change his ruling citing injuries that require special sleeping arrangements and because she was a "child of God."
"First of all, I need a magnetic mattress. I've been on that since 1995," Peters told the judge. "And I will not have that at the Department of Corrections."
After she finished her 40-minute address to the court, Judge Barrett criticized Peters for her lack of remorse and persistent denial she had done anything wrong.
"You're as defiant as a defendant that this court has ever seen," Barrett said.
Peters was immediately taken into custody and transported to the Mesa County Detention Center. She is eligible to appeal her sentence within 21 days.
