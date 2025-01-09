If you think that living or working at a distance from the Los Angeles wildfires provides you with safety, it's time to reconsider. The dangers of ongoing wildfires extend well beyond their immediate vicinity and can pose significant risks to those living miles away.

The multiple fires that ravaged through Los Angeles County on Wednesday have destroyed more than 1,000 structures, prompted evacuations, and left five people dead. Three of these fires remain at zero percent containment, including the two biggest.

The Palisades Fire has consumed more than 17,200 acres with zero percent containment, leading to the evacuation of 30,000 residents. Meanwhile, the Eaton Fire in northern Los Angeles County has burned at least 10,600 acres as of Wednesday afternoon, also with zero percent containment.

This fire has prompted urgent evacuation orders and resulted in five fatalities, according to officials. Additionally, the Sunset Fire in Hollywood Hills has forced evacuations and burned approximately 43 acres of land.

With such vast areas affected by these fires, smoke can travel considerable distances, carrying a host of harmful pollutants that pose a risk to your health.

Inhaling wildfire smoke can be particularly hazardous for many individuals, especially those with pre-existing respiratory issues such as asthma, as well as children, the elderly, and pregnant women. The smoke can cause irritation to the eyes, throat, and lungs, and it contains particles that are invisible to the eye and, when inhaled, may increase the risk of cancer.

Given the numerous dangers associated with wildfire smoke, here are the tips to keep yourself safe:

Refrain From Staying Outdoors

Unless absolutely necessary, avoid going outside. Keep your doors and windows closed to minimize your exposure to the harmful air generated by wildfires.

If you have a central air conditioning system, keep it running, ensuring that the fresh-air intake remains closed to prevent outdoor air from entering your home.

Keep A Close Watch On Your Air Filters

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District and the California Air Resources Board, air filters with a Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV) rating of 13 or higher are effective in maintaining optimal indoor air quality. Clean filters are key, as they provide better protection against harmful air pollutants compared to dirty ones.

Keep Indoor Air Pollutant-free

This means that you must refrain from introducing additional pollutants into your home. For now, stay away from burning incense or candles. If you experience a power outage, rely on flashlights or headlamps instead of candles.

Additionally, as much as you would like to use your fireplace, it's advisable to bundle up instead. The Air Quality Management District (AQMD) recommends against using wood-burning appliances or gas stoves, as these can further degrade indoor air quality.

Don't Fret Over Spoiled Food

The U.S. Centers for Disease and Control Prevention suggests that anything that has "an unusual smell, texture or color" must be thrown out. This includes perishable items such as meat, poultry, eggs, fish, milk, and cut fruits that may have spoiled due to power outages lasting more than four hours.

Keep Your Pets Inside

Remember to keep your pets inside, as they also require protection from wildfire smoke. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, both pets and livestock must be kept safe from the effects of wildfire smoke. Animals with cardiovascular or respiratory conditions are particularly vulnerable.

Poor air quality can significantly impact your health and that of your family. So, even if you live a mile away from the flames, it's best to stay indoors to shield your loved ones from the air pollutants brought about by wildfire smoke.