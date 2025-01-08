The Los Angeles County fire chief says two people have been killed in raging wildfires that have destroyed more than 1,000 structures.

More than 80,000 people are under evacuation orders in the L.A. area and more than 28,000 structures are in danger, the Associated Press reported.

Vice President Kamala Harris's Los Angeles neighbor is among those evacuated. Spokesman Ernesto Apreza said on X that no one was at the home ahead of the order to leave.

Last night, the Vice President's neighborhood in Los Angeles was put under an evacuation order. No one was in her home at the time. She and the Second Gentleman are praying for the safety of their fellow Californians, the heroic first responders, and Secret Service personnel. — Ernie Apreza (@ErnestoApreza46) January 8, 2025

The largest fire is the Palisades Fire. It has burned more than four square miles and is not contained.

Other fires include the Eaton fire and the Hurst fire.

The fires are being fueled by strong winds.

More than 300,000 power customers are without service.

This is a developing story and will be updated.