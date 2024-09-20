After being told to 'go potty by himself', an Alabama toddler wandered off from a Dothan daycare to buy toys and snacks at a nearby store.

"He had asked to potty, and (daycare workers) told him to go by himself," explained the child's mother, Jasmine Najee, regarding the incident at Kiddie Care Learning Center.

On Tuesday, 3-year-old Sir Paxton walked out of the daycare center he was to a Walmart Neighborhood Market across the street. He was noticed by a family friend 20 minutes later, approaching the checkout with snacks and Hot Wheels.

"(Surveillance) cameras showed he left the daycare at 4:07," Najee told WTVY.

Police confirmed they received a call about the missing toddler around 4:30 p.m. However, to Najee's dismay, she learned she was not notified of the incident until half an hour later.

"We could be grieving his death," said Najee, thankful that her son was not injured when crossing Buckingham Drive by himself.

Daycare owner Kishia Saffold released a statement apologizing for the incident.

"I am deeply sorry, to the child in our care, the parents, and those affected by this situation. As the director and owner, I take full responsibility for our failure to ensure the safety of those in our care - a duty I've always held as my highest priority," wrote Saffold.

"Hindsight is 20/20. I regret this happened. This mama put her trust in us to care for her child and we failed her." Saffold continued. "I promise you I am taking the steps to make sure that nothing like this happens again."