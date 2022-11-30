A 14-month-old girl lost her life as she drowned in a hot tub in a Kentucky residence after she was left unsupervised by her mother and another woman. The accused pair said they left the toddler alone to get high.

Monica Goodwin, 41, and Erica Goodwin, 44, were arrested Monday and charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with the child's death.

Officials said Erica and Monica were inside a Winchester home with the latter's 14-month-old daughter on Nov. 16. The two women left the child alone downstairs at around 5:30 p.m. and went upstairs to one of the bedrooms in the house, according to WKYT.

The child remained alone downstairs for long enough to climb into a hot tub. She drowned in the absence of adult supervision.

During an interview with social services, Monica and Erica later admitted to using methamphetamine regularly. They also said they left the toddler alone downstairs to get high on the day she drowned.

Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff's Office said they found drug paraphernalia in plain view on a dresser inside the upstairs bedroom of the residence. Packaging with visible drug residue was also found, according to the Winchester Sun.

The two women were arrested from their Winchester homes Monday and were held in the Clark County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond

Court records show that they are scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 5.

The relationship between Monica and Erica is currently unclear.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident manifest an extreme indifference to human life and created a grave risk of death to the child," read the criminal complaint, as quoted by FOX 56 News.

In an unrelated incident, the parents of a 2-year-old boy left him alone in a South Carolina apartment while they went on a trip to New York. When apartment managers conducted an emergency walkthrough of the apartment, they found the child asleep on a bed in the living room with no adult supervision.

Cops were informed and they found the toddler wearing a soiled diaper. But he appeared to be in good health. The 24-year-old parents, Donald Gekonge and Darlene Aldrich, were arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.