Kristen Doute got candid about her ex Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.

Doute, 40, appeared on the "Viall Files" podcast Thursday and talked about the cheating scandal involving her ex, Sandoval. She shared what reportedly happened between the TomTom co-owner and Madix after they split following his affair with their "Vanderpump Rules" co-star, Leviss.

"He was just gaslighting her. There was no genuine apology," Doute claimed, Page Six reported. "He was saying how she never supports him, she doesn't validate him. He was blaming her."

Doute, who dated Sandoval from 2007 to 2014, alleged that Sandoval kept making excuses following his separation from Madix. The latter was reportedly furious that despite being cheated on, he blamed her for his shortcomings.

"Of course it made her mad, but then when I filmed with her, she's like, crying and holding up her phone going, 'So, he's saying our relationship is that of convenience and contentment,' or something. Not love and romance," Doute continued.

"And she's immediately just flooding tears, looking at her phone going, 'So, all of these memories, all of these wonderful trips we took, all of these videos I have, all these kissing photos, this was all bulls—t?'"

Doute wasn't surprised by Sandoval's behavior at all. "That's Tom to a T," she said.

Doute also slammed Leviss, who was the third party of the split. Sandoval and Madix were together for nearly a decade before they split earlier this month. Madix dumped him after finding sexually explicit videos of Leviss in Sandoval's phone. She also reportedly discovered that her ex-boyfriend and friend had been exchanging inappropriate messages for months.

Doute slammed Leviss by calling the 28-year-old former beauty pageant contestant "dumb" with "no personality."

"Ariana has a backbone," Doute said. "Raquel does not. Raquel validates everything that Tom needs to be validated."

She added that Leviss made Sandoval feel "cool" and "talented."

Sandoval issued two public apologies after his separation from Madix made headlines. His first post received negative responses because he didn't apologize to Madix. In his second post, he mentioned his ex, writing, "I want to apologize to Ariana."

Lisa Vanderpump was asked about Sandoval's statements. The "Vanderpump Rules" matriarch believed Sandoval released the second statement after being roasted for his first public apology.

"Obviously it was because he got some sort of reaction to the first apology that he felt he needed to [write a second one] for Ariana," Vanderpump said when she appeared on "Watch What Happens Live." "But I don't think these apologies are worth the paper or the social media they are written on. I want to see true contrition, and I hope we can all sit down and have a better understanding when the reunion comes."