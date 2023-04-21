KEY POINTS Jax Taylor claimed that Raquel Leviss was putting on a show

Brittany Cartwright admitted that she never expected what Leviss did

Cartwright said she thought Leviss was a nice and sweet girl

Jax Taylor was impressed with Raquel Leviss' acting following her affair scandal with Tom Sandoval dubbed "Scandoval."

Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, weighed in on Leviss and Sandoval's controversy on the latest episode of Peacock's "Watch With" special after watching Wednesday's episode of "Vanderpump Rules."

"This whole time she's just putting on a show to make it look like there's nothing going on between her and [Tom Sandoval]," the former SUR bartender said, Us Weekly reported. "Going on a date with Oliver [Saunders], kissing [Tom] Schwartz, this is all a facade. This is all for show. She should really consider acting."

Cartwright, 34, admitted that watching the episodes filmed in late August 2022 and early September 2022 blew her mind. She said she didn't expect Leviss would have an affair with Sandoval, leading to his breakup with Ariana Madix, whom he dated for nine years.

"I didn't think she had it in her. I thought she was a nice, sweet girl," she said of Leviss.

Taylor speculated that Leviss and Sandoval used Schwartz to cover up their months-long affair. The 28-year-old former beauty pageant contestant was caught kissing Schwartz in Mexico, but Sandoval admitted earlier this month that he had already kissed Leviss before she made out with his BFF, Schwartz.

"Oh God, with this sad story of Schwartz showing interest. Like, I'm over this already. Just say, 'Listen, Sandoval made me do this because we're hooking up.' Ugh," Taylor continued.

He was also annoyed after watching Lisa Vanderpump telling Schwartz to "take responsibility" for his mess with Leviss because Taylor was convinced it was Sandoval who put Schwartz in that position.

"[Sandoval is] the one that put him up to that! I'm sorry, that's the truth," he said. "That's what happened. I've never been wrong about anything that's happened on this show," he continued. "That's what happened. I've never been wrong about anything that's happened on this show."

It wasn't the first time Taylor commented on the Scandoval issue. In a previous interview with People, he said he wasn't shocked about Sandoval cheating on Madix because he knew his lifestyle.

He also shared his speculation about why Sandoval picked the beauty queen.

"There's a reason why it's Raquel. [It's] because she can be controlled," he suggested. "Ariana's a very strong, independent woman — that's how Brittany is — but you can't control her. And I think Raquel's very easily influenced. I think he likes to be able to tell her what to do. I think she's very codependent, and I think he preys on that. He can control her, and she'll do whatever he says. And she's a fangirl a little bit. That wasn't happening with Ariana."

Leviss denied using Schwartz to cover up her affair with Sandoval. In a previous interview with TMZ, she insisted that they didn't use Katie Maloney's ex-husband to conceal the affair because she had a real interest in him.

"There was a genuine curiosity there, it wasn't a cover-up," she explained.