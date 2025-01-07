Ontario Premier Doug Ford has fired back at President-elect Donald Trump's recent comments referring to Canada as the "51st state," mocking the country's sovereignty.

"How about if we buy Alaska and throw in Minnesota and Minneapolis at the same time?" Ford jokingly retorted.

Ford's remarks, made during a press briefing Monday, came amid the resignation of Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and heightened tensions over Trump's threats to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods unless Canada complies with demands to curb drugs, migration, and increase NATO defense spending.

While Ford clarified on CNN that his comments were made in jest, he emphasized Canada's pride and sovereignty. "We're a sovereign country. We're proud Canadians, just like Americans are proud," Ford said. "Under my watch, [annexation] will never, ever happen."

Trump continued prodding Canada in the wake of Trudeau's resignation announcement Monday, suggesting Canada would benefit from merging with the U.S., claiming it would eliminate tariffs, lower taxes, and provide greater security.

"Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Ford, however, remained focused on economic collaboration, dismissing annexation as "not realistic." He highlighted the importance of maintaining the $1.3 billion in daily trade between the two nations.

"We're the two greatest countries, strongest allies in the world, friends," he said. "We need to get through this and start talking about trade."

Despite Trump's provocations and previous threats from Ford to "turn America's lights off" in response to tariffs, Ford advocated for a measured approach, focusing on protecting the nation's economy from the looming tariff threat.

Originally published by Latin Times.