A prominent national security attorney warned that a campaign of retribution could target those who opposed Donald Trump, advising critics of his to leave the country around inauguration day as a precaution.

During his campaign, President-elect Trump made repeated promises to seek retribution against his political enemies, including government officials, media figures, and private citizens.

Trump's statements, combined with several announcements of controversial appointees like Matt Gaetz as Attorney General and Robert F. Kennedy Jr as head of the Department of Health and Human Services, have raised fears of a politically charged crackdown.

Mark Zaid, who has represented whistleblowers and government officials, is now counseling clients for free on ways to avoid potential retaliation through his group, Whistleblower Aid.

This includes preparing former intelligence officials and outspoken Trump critics with legal defenses, anticipating security clearance revocations and advising them to temporarily leave the country.

"There are a small number of people who I have told, 'Look, you should take a vacation outside of the country around the time of inauguration, just to see what happens,'" Zaid told POLITICO. "Just go on a routine vacation and see what plays out come Jan. 20, 21st, 22nd."

The first weeks of Trump's second term will likely reveal the seriousness of his administration's intentions.

