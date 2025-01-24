The top lawyer for Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has announced his resignation just three days into his role, marking the second high-profile departure from the newly established federal initiative within a week.

DOGE, spearheaded by Musk and endorsed by President Donald Trump, was created to streamline federal spending and regulations, with ambitious goals to cut up to $2 trillion in government expenditures, Bloomberg Law reported.

Initially conceived as an advisory panel, DOGE was formally integrated into the executive branch following a Trump executive order.

Bill McGinley, a Republican elections lawyer and former White House cabinet secretary, was appointed DOGE's legal counsel, but his tenure has been overshadowed by internal tensions and external lawsuits challenging the department's legality.

McGinley's departure follows the recent exit of co-chair Vivek Ramaswamy, who left DOGE to pursue a gubernatorial campaign in Ohio amid reported philosophical disagreements with Musk over how the department should operate.

McGinley cited opportunities in the private sector as his reason for leaving, expressing support for the Trump administration while avoiding specific details about his resignation.

DOGE's operational focus remains unclear, with Musk favoring a technology-driven approach and others advocating structural and legal reforms. Meanwhile, lawsuits accuse the department of violating federal transparency and governance laws.

The resignations highlight potential instability within DOGE, raising questions about its viability and direction.

Musk and the remaining leadership face mounting pressure to clarify the department's goals and address legal challenges. With high turnover in its early days, DOGE may struggle to achieve its lofty cost-cutting objectives while balancing internal disagreements and external scrutiny.

Originally published on Latin Times