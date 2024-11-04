Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner delivered a clear message Monday to anyone considering interfering in the upcoming election: "F around and find out."

Krasner activated his office's Election Task Force ahead of Election Day, vowing to protect the integrity of the city's voting process.

"We are here... to speak about protection of an election, making sure that the election that occurs tomorrow will be free, will be fair, and it will be final," Krasner stated. Emphasizing the task force's nonpartisan mission, he assured voters, "We do not care who gets your vote. We care that you get to vote."

Krasner warned that anyone attempting to disrupt the process with frivolous challenges or bad-faith actions near polling sites would be removed and potentially arrested.

"Anybody who thinks they are going to play those games in Philadelphia," he warned "...you're going to be arrested. You can have your fun in a jail cell."

"Anybody who thinks it's time to play militia, F around and find out. Anybody who thinks it's time to insult, to deride, to mistreat, to threaten people, F around and find out," he invited.

"We do have the cuffs, we do have the jail cells, we do have the Philly juries and we have the state prisons," he continued. "So, if you're going to turn the election into some form of coercion, if you're going to try to bully people, bully votes or voters, if you're going to try to erase votes, if you're going to try any of that nonsense, F around and find out."

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel echoed the district attorney's commitment, stating, "We are ready." Bethel confirmed that extra officers would be deployed on Election Day, with a command center prepared to address any incidents.

