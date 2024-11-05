A top Philadelphia Republican official asserted that there is "no truth" to Donald Trump's claims of "massive" voter cheating in the city.

On Tuesday afternoon, Donald Trump said in a post to Truth Social that there were talks of "massive cheating in Philadelphia." The former president added that "law enforcement" was "coming."

In response to the former president's claims, Seth Bluestein, a Republican city commissioner for Philadelphia, tweeted, "There is absolutely no truth to this allegation. It is yet another example of disinformation. Voting in Philadelphia has been safe and secure."

There is absolutely no truth to this allegation. It is yet another example of disinformation. Voting in Philadelphia has been safe and secure. pic.twitter.com/wMiPnAgO17 — Seth Bluestein (@SethBluestein) November 5, 2024

"We have been in regular contact with the RNC. We have been responsive to every report of irregularities at the polls to ensure Philadelphians can vote safely and securely," Bluestein continued in another tweet.

The Philadelphia Police Department also rejected Trump's allegations, telling CNN that they were not aware of any issues with voting in the city, and that no officers had been dispatched for voting-related problems.

Pennsylvania's District Attorney Larry Krasner also took to X to reiterate that there "is no factual basis whatsoever within law enforcement to support this wild allegation."

My response to Trump's unfounded allegation of cheating in Philly's general election:



The only talk about massive cheating has come from one of the candidates, Donald J. Trump. There is no factual basis whatsoever within law enforcement to support this wild allegation. 1/2 — DA Larry Krasner (@DA_LarryKrasner) November 5, 2024

"We have invited complaints and allegations of improprieties all day. If Donald J. Trump has any facts to support his wild allegations, we want them now. Right now. We are not holding our breath," Krasner said in the tweet.

Bluestein has been serving as a city commissioner since January 2022. He was re-elected in Philadelphia's general election in 2023, according to Ballotpedia.

Trump previously claimed that "Pennsylvania is cheating" in a different post to Truth Social on Oct. 30, but did not provide any proof to back up his claims.

Originally published by Latin Times.