While on WFAA's Inside Texas Politics on Sunday, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller warned the public that the state is running out of water.

The lack of water resources is especially prominent in South Texas, with the state losing an average of one farm every week.

"We're out of water, especially in the Rio Grande Valley," Miller said to host Jason Whitely. "But, my view is we have to quit complaining and do something about it."

One of Miller's suggested solutions is to capture stormwater and begin rainwater harvesting.

"We need to capture that and let my farmers irrigate with it," Miller said.

Miller went on to discuss the drying wells in the Trans-Pecos area in West Texas, saying "the farmers are gone" and that they were forced to leave because "there's no water."

Aside from the farm land being impacted, Miller pointed to another domino effect. He suggested that the minimal water in the area could also lead to rising gas and grocery prices.