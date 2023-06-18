KEY POINTS Dean McDermott wrote in a since-deleted post on Instagram that he and Tori Spelling have separated

McDermott said they would continue to work together as loving parents for their children

An anonymous source claimed the pair are not divorcing and are instead working on their marriage

Dean McDermott announced that he and Tori Spelling have called it quits but removed his post several hours later.

On Saturday, McDermott, 56, wrote in a since-deleted post on Instagram that he and his wife, 50, have split after 17 years of marriage and five children together. The announcement came two years after rumors first surfaced that they were headed for divorce.

"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that (sic) @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," the actor wrote, Page Six reported.

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness," he added.

Despite McDermott's post, an anonymous source told Us Weekly that the pair are not divorcing.

"Tori and Dean are not getting a divorce," the unnamed tipster claimed. "Tori and Dean have been better than ever."

The source continued, "They've had their ups and downs like any couple, but [they] have continued working on their marriage through couple's counseling. They love each other and are not going to split."

Spelling has not publicly addressed the split. However, earlier this week, she stepped out with her now-estranged husband for their daughter Stella's 15th birthday party at the Beverly Hills Hilton, according to Us Weekly.

Several days prior, she and McDermott brought their youngest four children — Stella, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 — to the Stand for Kids Gala in Los Angeles. They also share 16-year-old son Liam.

Spelling and McDermott first sparked split rumors in March 2021 when the actress was spotted without her wedding ring in Moorpark, California.

Three months later, she fueled the speculation when she revealed that she and McDermott were sleeping in separate beds.

In October 2021, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum was spotted seething outside a lawyer's office and holding a note where she listed "Pig pen – get quote," "AAA Jump Start Van" and finally "3pm Lawyer – assets – support – custody."

An unnamed source told Page Six at the time that Spelling's friends would not be surprised if the pair divorced. Her pals were allegedly surprised that it "didn't happen years ago."

"No one is a fan of [McDermott]," the tipster claimed.

McDermott seemingly brushed off the rumors surrounding his marriage to Spelling when he appeared on the "Feminine Warrior" podcast at the time.

"It's just weird that people need to know," he said. "'What's going on with Tori and Dean? She's not wearing her ring.' Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?"