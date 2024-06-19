Tropical Storm Alberto, the first named storm of the Atlantic season, has formed over the Gulf of Mexico, bringing heavy rain, coastal flooding, and gusty winds to Texas. According to ABC News, Alberto is forecast to make landfall in Mexico overnight and will continue to impact Texas through Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center reported that the storm system was moving west at about 9 mph and expected to increase in speed. Heavy rain has already started in south Texas, with rainfall totals potentially reaching 10 inches and up to 20 inches in the mountains of Mexico. The Guardian confirmed that a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Texas coast, from San Luis Pass to the mouth of the Rio Grande, and the northeastern coast of Mexico.

According to CBS News, the National Weather Service indicated early rains in Texas could affect the I-35 highway. The heaviest rain is expected in south Corpus Christi, where forecasters predict between 6 and 10 inches of rain. Coastal flooding and storm surge, already reaching 4 feet at San Luis Pass, are significant threats to areas including Galveston and Surfside Beach.

ABC News noted that the storm's effects extend beyond Texas, with coastal flooding also a concern for Louisiana, including New Orleans. The National Hurricane Center's updates have highlighted the potential for flash flooding and mudslides in higher terrains across northeastern Mexico.

The National Weather Service has warned of the possibility of tornadoes in the region. Despite overall rainfall totals decreasing, local flooding remains a concern, with some areas potentially seeing more than 4 inches of rain.

As the storm continues to progress, authorities and residents in the affected areas remain vigilant, preparing for the storm's full impact and its potential to cause significant disruption and damage.