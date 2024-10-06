Tropical Storm Milton developed in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and is expected to intensify into a hurricane as it approaches Florida's west coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Less than ten days after Hurricane Helene struck Florida, the state is preparing for another possible severe impact from a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, which could reach Category 3 strength.

According to NBC News, forecasters at the center stated that Milton is likely to achieve hurricane status, marked by sustained winds of 74 mph or more, in under 36 hours, and may escalate to major hurricane status—a Category 3 with sustained winds of at least 111 mph—within 72 hours.

Hurricane watches and storm surge watches are expected to be issued for parts of the Florida coast on Sunday, as some areas recently impacted by Helene are likely to experience a dangerous storm surge.

In anticipation of the storm, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 35 counties on Saturday, as stated in a release from his office.

Residents of the Tampa Bay area and surrounding regions are advised to prepare, according to the National Hurricane Center's forecast discussion.

"It is important for residents in these areas to have their hurricane plans ready, heed any guidance from local officials, and stay updated on forecast changes," the statement emphasized.

As Florida works to recover from the damages caused by Hurricane Helene, DeSantis stated that the state will "continue staging resources to ensure effective search and rescue, power restoration, and road clearing." The mayor of Hollywood, Florida, also declared a state of emergency for the city on Saturday in anticipation of Milton.

Hurricane Helene resulted in the deaths of at least 229 people across six states and caused widespread devastation. On Thursday, President Biden conducted an aerial survey of Florida's Big Bend, where Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm. Hundreds remain missing, and Mr. Biden noted that the rebuilding efforts will require "billions of dollars," as many communities continue to lack power, running water, and accessible roads.

It will be the fifth hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland in 2024, matching the records set in 2004, 2005, and 1893 for the highest number of hurricanes making landfall. Milton is the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which has now seen the highest number of such storms recorded between September 24 and October 5. The last time three named storms, including Kirk and Leslie, were active in the Atlantic in October was in 2018.