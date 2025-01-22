As President Donald Trump's team took charge of the White House website this week, significant changes became apparent, most notably the disappearance of the U.S. Constitution page, which now leads to a "404 page not found" error.

Trump officially launched the revamped website on Monday, marking his second term in office. The homepage featured a striking silhouette of Trump alongside a bold proclamation: "AMERICA IS BACK." The site introduced new links to presidential statements and a host of recently signed executive orders.

However, what stood out to regular visitors was the absence of crucial pages detailing the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, as well as resources for promoting tourism, equity, internships, and information about past American presidents from both major political parties. Instead, those searching for the Constitution found only a frustrating 404 error message.

Not only this, bio pages for former U.S. presidents — including Republican icons Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan, as well as Democratic leaders like Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton — also displayed error messages.

This development sparked concern among social media users regarding the Trump administration's commitment to the nation's foundational legal framework.

Donald Trump has REMOVED The US CONSTITUTION from the White House website‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/cvCo16QjKQ — Brooklyn Flowers (@BrooklynFlowe15) January 21, 2025

Pic 1: The White House website before Trump.



Pic 2: The White House website after Trump.



Yes, the White House did remove the US Constitution from their website today.



More foreshadowing on what's to come. pic.twitter.com/Q8VdNQxZlR — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) January 21, 2025

When the White House website removes the constitution from its pages we should all be scared and this happened today. 😳 https://t.co/W823iGQdwp https://t.co/Pxqgpm6xOV — Disappointed Donna (@dddonnnaaa) January 21, 2025

The US Constitution has been removed from the WH website. The only things listed are from Trump's inauguration executive orders.



It was nice knowing you America. https://t.co/tKn8J4YukY — Cynïka__NoSc🍁 (@CynlandNS) January 21, 2025

Another user on X shared a screenshot of the error, asking, "Random question here... but what does it mean when the US Constitution has been taken off the government's website?"

One user expressed skepticism, suggesting that the 404 error was unlikely to be a mere coincidence: "I have little doubt this is a coincidence and expect to see it changed or potentially removed/doctored."

Visitors to the Spanish-language version of the White House website encountered similar 404 errors, indicating that the content was temporarily unavailable.

In addition to Spanish lang pages, Women's Rights page, HIV resources page, & LGBT resources page (and removing words “lesbian,” “bisexual,” “gay,” “transgender,” “sexual orientation,” “gender identity,” & “LGBTQ” from entire website), the US Constitution has been removed. pic.twitter.com/Tk5Nik9YTG — Dr. Amy Bacharach (@amybacharach) January 21, 2025

In 2017 also, the landing page for the White House's Spanish language communications went dark during Trump's first term.

At that time, his team similarly removed website pages addressing the rights of the LGBTQ+ community and climate change.

What The White House Said

In response to the growing concerns, the White House clarified that these errors were unintentional and temporary.

Principal White House Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields stated, "It's day two. We are in the process of developing, editing, and tweaking the White House website. As part of this ongoing work, some of the archived content on the website went dormant. We are committed to reloading that content in a short timeline."

Fields also reassured that the Spanish translation section would be restored soon, emphasizing that the team is actively working on it.

On his first very day in office on Tuesday, Trump signed several executive orders on everything, including those requiring federal workers to return to full-time in-person work, pulling out of the US from the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization, ending birthright citizenship, and imposing regulatory freeze.