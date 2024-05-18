The annual National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting is underway at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, drawing over 600 gun and gear exhibitors and an expected attendance of 75,000 people. The event, which features a range of workshops and seminars, has sparked significant attention and controversy, particularly with former President Donald Trump set to deliver a keynote address at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

According to CBS News, NRA Deputy Director Jennifer Briemann emphasized the stringent security measures in place. "The entire venue will be under the control of the U.S. Secret Service," Briemann said. "It will be probably the most secure place you can find in town, so there are many preparations underway to make sure that it is a safe and fun experience for NRA members."

In addition to Trump, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to speak, further highlighting the political significance of the event. However, the gathering has not been without its critics. Protests are being held at Dallas City Hall Plaza, where groups such as the Dallas Chapter of Moms Demand Action express concern over the inclusion of children in the event.

Miriam Sharma, a member of Moms Demand Action, voiced her disapproval to CBS News saying, "It is interesting that the city of Dallas is allowing them to come in and openly advertise that children are welcome to come to the event when we know that firearms are the leading cause of death in children and teens."

The Guardian reports that Trump's appearance comes amid fears that his potential return to the presidency could dismantle recent gun control measures. Trump has openly threatened to roll back firearms regulations enacted under the Biden administration, including the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which expanded background checks for younger buyers and funded community violence intervention programs. This act, signed into law by President Biden in 2022, marked the first significant federal gun control legislation in nearly three decades.

Trump's stance on gun control includes advocating for a law that would mandate states to recognize concealed carry permits from other states and proposing to arm teachers as a solution to school shootings. His views stand in stark contrast to public opinion; a Gallup poll from October shows that only 12% of Americans believe gun laws should be loosened, while 56% think they should be strengthened, and 31% support maintaining the current regulations.

The NRA's convention also takes place under the shadow of legal troubles, with former long-serving leader Wayne LaPierre and other executives facing liability in a lawsuit over the organization's lavish spending practices.