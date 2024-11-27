Donald Trump has added another Fox News contributor to his future administration, this time tasking him with ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Fox News regular and retired Army Lt. General Keith Kellogg has been nominated to be Trump's special envoy to the countries. He previously served as national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence and acted as chief of staff of the National Security Council, as reported by the Associated Press.

"I am very pleased to nominate General Keith Kellogg to serve as Assistant to the President and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia. Keith has led a distinguished Military and Business career, including serving in highly sensitive National Security roles in my first Administration. He was with me right from the beginning! Together, we will secure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, and Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN!" Trump wrote on Truth Social Wednesday.

The highly decorated retired general has previously advised Trump on strategies in the region. Kellogg presented a plan involving peace talks and a ceasefire back in June, as reported by Reuters. However the plan notably left current battle lines in place, leaving Russia in control of much of Ukraine.

The president-elect has criticized the large amounts of aid given to Ukraine in the past, leading Ukrainian leaders and supporters to worry that Trump would cease or reduce supplies for their war effort.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared less worried following a call with Trump and Elon Musk earlier this month, where they reportedly pledged their support to Ukraine.

Kellogg marks the fourth former Fox News contributor to be added to the administration, after presenter Pete Hegseth was nominated for secretary of defense and contributor and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee was nominated to be the next U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

Trump also nominated Fox News host and former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy to serve as the secretary for the Department of Transportation, as reported by CNN.

