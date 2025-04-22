The Trump administration is reportedly exploring a series of pronatalist policies—including awarding medals to women with six or more children—a tactic similar to those historically used by authoritarian regimes like Nazi Germany and Stalinist USSR.

A group of conservative pronatalist activists has emerged pushing for government-backed incentives to promote childbearing, as reported by The New York Times.

These activists, who gathered recently at a conference called NatalCon in Austin, argue that low fertility rates pose an existential threat to "the West." Their proposals range from financial bonuses to cultural campaigns promoting traditional motherhood roles.

Malcolm and Simone Collins, a couple at the center of this movement, have gained notoriety for submitting draft executive orders to the Trump administration, including one proposing medals for high-birth-rate mothers.

The Trump administration is reportedly seriously considering elements of the Collinses' proposals. Some are practical—like offering a $5,000 "baby bonus" or reserving Fulbright Scholarships for married applicants or parents.

Others lean more symbolic and controversial, such as awarding medals to women who bear six or more children—a move reminiscent of the Nazi-era award "Cross of Honour of the German Mother" and similar policies under former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, Mother Jones reported.

Though no official policy has been announced, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump is "proudly implementing policies to uplift American families."

