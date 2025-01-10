Donald Trump admitted that he "probably" likes Barack Obama after the two had a friendly chat at former President Jimmy Carter's funeral.

Social media users could not wait to dissect what the two could have been discussing after Trump and Obama were seen smiling and talking with each other on Thursday.

In an interview after the funeral with Fox News back in Florida, Trump said that while they had "different philosophies," he thought they "got along" well.

Trump on his interaction today with Obama: "It did look very friendly, I must say ... I said, 'boy, they look like two people like that each other.' And we probably do." pic.twitter.com/o21WNXwdf3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 10, 2025

"It did look very friendly, I must say," Trump said. "I didn't realize how friendly it looked. I saw it on your wonderful network, just a little while ago before I came in and I said 'Boy, they look like two people that like each other.' And we probably do."

Clips of Trump and Obama's conversation spread across social media as users called for lip readers to reveal what they had been talking about. Others tried to read their body language to see if it could reveal the nature of their conversation.

"We have little different philosophies, right? I don't know, we just got along. But I got along with everybody on that. You know we met backstage before we went on, and I thought it was a beautiful service, but we all got along very well," Trump told the outlet.

All five living presidents were in attendance for Carter's funeral. The ceremony led to several other viral moments, including Karen Pence, the wife of former Vice President Mike Pence, not getting up to shake hands with Melania and Donald Trump.

A clip of Vice President Kamala Harris looking back at Trump and Obama during their conversation also got lots of attention on social media, with many users joking how awkward the ceremony must have been for her.

Carter passed away at the age of 100 on Dec. 29, 2024. He was the 39th president, serving from 1976 to 1981.

Originally published by Latin Times.