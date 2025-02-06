President Donald Trump announced that Gaza would be "turned over to the United States" following the war between the militant group Hamas and Israel, and that Palestinians would be "resettled" in "beautiful communities."

Trump shared in a post to Truth Social Thursday that the Gaza strip would be "turned over to the United States at the conclusion of fighting," as tension remains between the two groups following an agreement to a ceasefire in January.

"The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region. They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free," Trump wrote.

As much of Gaza's infrastructure had been destroyed during Israel's bombardment, the president stated that the US would work with "great development teams from all over the world" to "slowly and carefully" construct "one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth."

"No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!" he insisted.

Trump's previous comments on the location of Gaza and his interest in rebuilding the region took many by surprise. The president announced possible plans to rebuild the area into ""the Riviera of the Middle East" on Tuesday, as reported by CNN.

"I do see a long-term ownership position, and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East, and maybe the entire Middle East," he told reporters. He later added, "This was not a decision made lightly. Everybody I've spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land, developing and creating thousands of jobs with something that will be magnificent."

The comments were met with backlash from many Democratic lawmakers as well as leaders from around the world. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Scotland's First Minister John Swinney all referred to the implications of Trump's ideas as "ethnic cleansing."

Some Republicans were not entirely sold on the idea either, as South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham called the concept "problematic," and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley stated that he did not think using American resources to fix Gaza was the best idea.

Originally published by Latin Times.