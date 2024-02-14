Former President Donald Trump is set to attend an important hearing on Thursday, where a timetable for the trial in the New York hush-money case against him will be determined, according to his lawyer, Steve Sadow.

Trump's lawyer, Steve Sadow, confirmed the attendance, saying, "President Trump will be attending court in New York on Thursday."

The hearing holds particular importance as Judge Merchan is expected to rule on key pretrial issues, determining if the trial will proceed as scheduled on March 25. If the trial moves forward, it will mark the first of Trump's four criminal indictments to reach the trial stage.

Trump's legal team has requested the dismissal of the case, but recent interactions with the judge and ongoing preparations for jury selection suggest a trial is imminent.

The New York case revolves around allegations of a scheme to conceal damaging stories about Trump's personal life during his 2016 presidential campaign. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with falsifying records to hide payments made to his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen. The payments were intended to bury stories about extramarital sexual encounters with porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records, carrying a potential sentence of up to four years in prison. The conviction could have significant implications for Trump's political future, as state charges are not subject to presidential pardons.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, characterizing the charges as "political persecution." His lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal expenses and not part of a cover-up. The defense has filed a motion to dismiss the case, accusing District Attorney Bragg of pursuing a politically motivated agenda.

AP News reports that the upcoming hearing will determine the course of the trial, with Trump's lawyers seeking dismissal on various grounds, including claims of selective prosecution, constitutional violations, and leaks affecting the grand jury. Prosecutors argue that the evidence supports the charges and accuses Trump of seeking special treatment as a presidential candidate.

The New York indictment, filed on March 30, 2023, made Trump the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges. According to AP News, while a guilty verdict could further stain his reputation, the potential consequences may be less severe compared to other indictments in Georgia, Washington, D.C., and Florida.

There is also a hearing scheduled for Thursday for one of Trump's other criminal case regarding the allegations of misconduct against District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade in the Fulton County election interference case.