Former President Donald Trump was furious Monday over his legal troubles, as a New York judge set an April 15 commencement date for his hush money trial despite his attempts to delay the proceedings.

Speaking to reporters near the Manhattan courthouse following the judge's ruling, Trump vehemently criticized the hush money case stemming from 2016, along with his broader legal challenges, referring to them as instances of "election interference" that he believes should be prohibited during a campaign period.

He was speaking on a pivotal day in his legal battles, as a five-judge state appeals court panel also announced a temporary halt to the enforcement of the hefty $464 million judgment against him. However, this pause is contingent upon the posting of a $175 million bond within the stipulated 10-day period.

Expressing his compliance with the court's decision, Trump said he would adhere to the ruling and fulfill the bond requirement. However, he also launched a scathing critique directed at Judge Arthur Engoron, the presiding judge overseeing the civil fraud trial, The Hill reported.

In moments of split-second decisions, he alternated between attacking one group of judges and lauding another.

Amid the chaotic scene, the former president intermittently disregarded reporters before abruptly pivoting to address them, seemingly unfazed by heckling while embracing cheers from onlookers lining the streets.

Trump condemned the legal cases, claiming they were "election interference" and connected them to President Joe Biden. He is also facing felony charges in both Washington, D.C., and Georgia for his alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump is also facing felony charges in Florida related to his management and retention of classified materials.

Since his last rally on March 16, the Trump campaign has been undergoing significant changes, including an overhaul of the Republican National Committee.

Despite this, there has been no official announcement regarding the location or timing of the next rally.

According to the Washington Post, Trump was spotted enjoying a round of golf in South Florida before making an unexpected appearance in New York for a contentious court hearing and an extensive news conference.

While Trump's personal finances are under increasing strain, a glimmer of hope emerged Monday as his Truth Social company secured approval to commence trading on the Nasdaq exchange, set to begin Tuesday.

Although on paper, Trump's stake in the company is valued in the billions, he is currently prohibited from selling his shares for a period of six months.