Donald Trump's campaign released a statement on Sunday from Gold Star military families who invited him to Arlington National Cemetery. They defended the Republican presidential nominee and claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris is the one politicizing fallen U.S. service members.

On Saturday, Harris accused Trump of staging a "political stunt" that "disrespected sacred ground" where many Afghanistan war dead are buried. Trump and some families of those killed in the bombing, who previously blamed President Joe Biden before he ended his reelection bid, now hold Harris responsible for their loved ones' deaths. The families argue that Trump was honoring their loved ones during his visit to Arlington, reported The Associated Press.

Trump faced criticism from the Army over his campaign's use of video and images from the Arlington visit, which critics argue violated rules against political activity on the sacred grounds. The Army stated that participants in the ceremony were informed about federal laws regarding political activity and that a cemetery employee who tried to enforce these rules was "abruptly pushed aside."

Following Harris's statement, the former president emphasized the backing of parents of service members killed in the airport bombing. In videos shared on Truth Social, these parents praised Trump and criticized both Harris and President Joe Biden.

According to CNN, despite the cemetery's prohibition on partisan activity, Trump's campaign later distributed images from the visit. The relatives of the fallen service members issued a joint statement saying, "President Trump was invited by us, the Gold Star families, to attend the solemn ceremonies marking the three-year anniversary of our children's deaths. He was there to honor their sacrifice, yet Vice President Harris has disgracefully turned this sacred moment into a political ploy."

Trump campaign officials have said an individual physically blocked the former president's team from accompanying him during the visit.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were not invited to Arlington National Cemetery by Gold Star families last week to commemorate the third anniversary of the attack at Abbey Gate, a White House official and a Harris aide told NBC News.

The campaign has maintained that there were no legal violations, while cemetery officials have stated that Trump's team was warned in advance to avoid engaging in political activity.