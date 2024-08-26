Former President Donald Trump said in an interview that he is unsure of Elon Musk's ability to serve in his cabinet if he were to return to the White House, citing the Tesla and SpaceX CEO's demanding business schedule.

Speaking with former Navy Seal Shawn Ryan in an interview made public Sunday, Trump acknowledged Musk's interest in being involved, but questioned whether he could manage such a role while overseeing his numerous enterprises.

"He wants to be involved. Now look, he's running big businesses and all that, so he can't, really, I don't think he could be cabinet," Trump said.

"I'd put him in the cabinet, absolutely, but I don't know how he could do that with all the things he's got going."

Republican presidential nominee Trump's remarks hint at a possible distancing from Musk, despite their recent political alliance while he takes on Democrats' Kamala Harris in the upcoming November election, according to CNBC.

The former president suggested that while Musk might not hold an official position, he could still offer valuable advice, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence. "He can sort of, as the expression goes, consult with the country and give you some very good ideas," Trump said.

He said artificial intelligence could be an area where Musk could help the White House.

The statement comes after a period of growing closeness between the two, following years of public disagreements, when they used to exchange insults on public forums like social media and at political rallies.

Musk has increasingly aligned himself with right-wing politics, even endorsing Trump last month, shortly after an assassination attempt on the former president.

Earlier this year, Musk also played a role in establishing a pro-Trump super PAC to further cement their partnership.

Trump also returned to X platform recently upon Musk's invitation after a long hiatus during which he was exclusively posting to Truth Social, the site owned by Trump Media.

Both have floated the idea of governing together if Trump is re-elected. "I think it would be great to just have a government efficiency commission," Musk said in a chat with Trump on X.

"And I'd be happy to help out on such a commission."

Despite this, Trump's recent comments suggest that while their relationship remains strong, Musk's role in a potential second Trump administration would likely be more advisory than official.

"Elon and I have a great relationship. He's great," Trump told Ryan.

"He's a totally unusually character...But he is a brilliant guy."