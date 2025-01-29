President Donald Trump blamed the Federal Reserve for what he called the "worst Inflation in the History of our Country," accusing the central bank of prioritizing diversity initiatives and climate policies over sound economic management.

In a Truth Social post, Trump vowed to tackle inflation by ramping up domestic energy production, cutting regulations and boosting American manufacturing. He also pledged to "unleash lending for all American people and businesses" through efforts led by the Treasury Department.

"If the Fed had spent less time on DEI, gender ideology, 'green' energy, and fake climate change, Inflation would never have been a problem," Trump wrote, arguing that his administration would restore financial strength and economic power.

Trump's remarks come amid continued scrutiny of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, whom he originally appointed but has since criticized. Inflation has declined from its 2022 peak, though Trump continues to attack the Fed's handling of the economy, linking it to broader conservative grievances about progressive policies.

The Biden administration and economic experts have largely attributed past inflation spikes to pandemic-era disruptions and global supply chain issues, rather than the regulatory focus Trump criticized.

Originally published by Latin Times.