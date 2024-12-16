President-elect Donald Trump claimed Monday during his first press conference since the November election that he won young voters by 34 points, despite election data telling a different story.

Asked if his administration would do anything to stop the impending TikTok ban, Trump admitted to having "a warm spot" for the social media site, crediting the platform and podcast appearances with what he said was a "34 point" win among young voters.

"I won youth by 34 points and there are those that say that TikTok has something to do with that," Trump said.

President-elect Trump on TikTok ban: "We'll take a look at TikTok. I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok because I won youth by 34 points." pic.twitter.com/NNN0edUAqe — CSPAN (@cspan) December 16, 2024

According to analysis from AP VoteCast, Vice President Kamala Harris won the youth vote, capturing around 51% of voters aged 18 to 29. While Trump's performance among young voters improved from 2020, his claim of a 34-point lead is not supported by any credible data.

"We'll take a look at TikTok," Trump said when asked about the app's pending ban.

Trump expressed fondness for the platform, noting its role in helping him reach younger voters.

"TikTok had an impact, and so we're taking a look at it. I have a little bit of a warm spot in my heart. I'll be honest," he said.

TikTok, used by approximately 170 million Americans, faces a January 19 deadline to be sold by its Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance, or face a nationwide ban under a law passed by Congress earlier this year. Supporters of the law cite national security concerns, arguing that the app could allow the Chinese government to collect data and spy on U.S. citizens.

Trump also credited his son, Barron Trump, for recommending media appearances like a three-hour interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, which he claimed also boosted his appeal to young voters.