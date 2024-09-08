Oh-Oh: Trump, 78, Indicates At Rally That People In Their 80s Shouldn't Be Signing Documents
And he called Elon Musk 'Leon' at Wisconsin campaign rally, sparking renewed questions about his mental acuity
Former President Donald Trump, 78, indicated at a Wisconsin campaign rally Saturday that "people in their 80s" are too frail to competently sign documents.
He threw out the comment as he railed about the elderly being called on to apparently sign voting attestations or witness statements in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's investigation into election interference in Georgia.
Trump would be 80 years old in the middle of his term if he wins the White House in November, and would likely be signing lots of very important documents.
"You had people in their 80s: 'Would you sign here?'" he mockingly told the rally crowd, apparently posing as Willis or her investigators leaning on the feeble elderly.
He then veered into what Trump has described as his rambling, confusing "weave" way of talking, suddenly referring to Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton and Hillary Clinton as (perhaps) refusing to accept the results of a presidential election.
In fact, all three accepted election results, even Clinton, who won the popular vote but lost the electoral tally in her race against Trump in 2016.
Then Trump added: "All these senators, like Shifty Schiff," referring to California Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff.
Underscoring his own issues with aging, Trump made another notable gaffe during his speech in Mosinee, calling Elon Musk "Leon."
Referring to problems with Boeing's Starliner space capsule, Trump told the crowd: "Leon's going to send up a rocket. He looks forward to it; that's all he thinks about is things like that."
Elon Musk's SpaceX is scheduled to send up a spacecraft in February to collect the two American astronauts left behind at the International Space Station when Boeing's Starliner was brought back to Earth just after midnight Saturday.
After that glitch, Trump got hung up on the word "eliminate" as he was about to boast that he's going to do away with the federal Department of Education to turn education in the the state over to controversial Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, who has insisted 2021 Capitol rioters were "peaceful."
"You know what we're doing here," Trump interjected to buy himself some time before he could successfully pronounce "eliminate" on the second try.
Critics on social media did not find it funny.
