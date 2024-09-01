The primly conservative Moms for Liberty may have hosted Donald Trump at an event this weekend, but some are having a difficult time with his oral sex dig against his rival Kamala Harris.

"That's really disrespectful," Eva Maria Scott, a financial adviser and mom of four from Fredericksburg, Virginia, told the New York Times.

"That was really tacky. He needs to get off the tweets," she added angrily at the annual Moms for Liberty convention in downtown Washington, D.C.

Trump stunned many followers last week when he reposted a crude comment about his female political rivals Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris and b---jobs.

It's likely the only time in history a presidential candidate has ever publicly denounced a rival with a crude attack about oral sex.

The post featured a photo of Clinton and Harris together with the comment: "Funny how b---jobs impacted both their careers."

Bill Clinton admitted to having a sexual relationship with a White House intern, Monica Lewinsky. As for Harris, Trump and his male supporters have baselessly implied she has used sex to advance her career.

Moms for Liberty have banned books for far, far less than Trump's repost.

Yet some members, who hail Trump for his attacks on transgender Americans, were defensive of the former president and his vulgar tweet about women.

"As a voter, if you're relying on tweets, that's your problem. It's not mine," snapped microbiologist Panina Mintz from Galloway, New Jersey, to the Times.

Trump warned when he spoke before some 600 Moms for Liberty Friday that he wasn't going to be "politically correct."

Oddly, Trump referred during his talk to some of his earlier most controversial comments about women.

He talked about being grilled during a 2015 Republican primary debate by Megyn Kelly, who was then working for Fox News, about "calling women you don't like fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals."

She pointed out that he also once salaciously told an attractive female contestant on his "Celebrity Apprentice" reality show that it would be a "pretty picture to see her on her knees."

Trump falsely insisted at the debate — and to the conservative Moms — that he only spoke crudely about O'Donnell. The chuckling debate crowd whooped and hollered over Trump's rejoinder.

Trump was proud of the moment.

"You remember, right?" he asked the Moms for Liberty about the face off.

He added: "I said, 'Only Rosie O'Donnell,' and the place went crazy."

After the 2015 debate Trump blasted Kelly, whom he trashed as a "lightweight" and complained that she questioned with "blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever," apparently referring to what he fantasized was a hysterical phase of her menstrual cycle.

The b---jobs repost has vanished from Truth Social.