President Donald Trump stated Wednesday that reports of the U.S. and Israel teaming up to "blow Iran to smithereens" are "greatly exaggerated."

"I want Iran to be a great and successful Country, but one that cannot have a Nuclear Weapon. Reports that the United States, working in conjunction with Israel, is going to blow Iran into smithereens,' ARE GREATLY EXAGGERATED," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post shared Wednesday.

"I would much prefer a Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement, which will let Iran peacefully grow and prosper. We should start working on it immediately, and have a big Middle East Celebration when it is signed and completed. God Bless the Middle East!" he added.

The president's comments came one day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the White House and the two held a joint press conference during which Trump claimed the U.S. will occupy the Gaza Strip.

American ally Saudi Arabia responded by reiterating it will not normalize relations with Israel until it has reached a two-state solution with Palestine, NBC News reported. Officials in Egypt echoed this desire, declaring the focus should be on rebuilding and addressing the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip caused by Israel's bombardment since Oct. 7, 2024.

Earlier this week, Trump signed an executive order blocking Iran from creating nuclear weapons by imposing oil-export sanctions while claiming Iran would be "obliterated" if they assassinated him.

An Iranian official responded to the order by saying the country is willing "to give diplomacy with Trump another chance," but added "Tehran is deeply concerned about Israel's sabotage." The official said Tehran needs the U.S. to "rein in Israel if Washington is seeking a deal" with the Islamic Republic, Reuters reported.

Originally published by Latin Times