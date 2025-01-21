President Donald Trump began his first full day in office with a prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday, but the pro-LGBT sermon he received was not what he anticipated.

Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde used the opportunity to advocate for immigrant rights and LGBTQ+ acceptance, directly challenging the new administration's stance on these issues, asking Trump to "have mercy."

President Trump following National Prayer Service: "Not too exciting, was it. I didn't think it was a good service. No...They can do much better." pic.twitter.com/iNpWGKaXhN — CSPAN (@cspan) January 21, 2025

When asked what he thought about the sermon, Trump—who appeared visibly unimpressed during the service—volleyed the question back to the press.

"What did you think? Did you like it? Did you find it exciting?" he asked. "Not too exciting," he quickly answered. "I didn't think it was a good service. They can do much better."

Budde urged Trump to consider the plight of marginalized communities. "There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives," she said. The Bishop also made an emotional appeal for immigrants, emphasizing their contributions to American society and calling for compassion amid Trump's newly implemented immigration crackdown.

Tech mogul and Trump ally Elon Musk joined Trump in criticizing Budde's message, posting on his social media platform, X, that she had been infected with the "woke mind virus." Musk's comments have drawn attention due to his strained relationship with his transgender daughter, who in 2022 legally changed her name and severed ties with him.

Despite criticism from Trump and his allies, Budde's sermon resonated with many who see it as a call for compassion and inclusivity in a time of uncertainty.

Originally published by Latin Times.