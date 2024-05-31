Former President Donald Trump responded to his recent conviction on 34 felony charges with a news conference at Trump Tower. Trump, now the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes, used the platform to criticize the judge and the New York criminal justice system.

Trump called the judge in his case "highly conflicted" and accused him of bias, AP News reported. He also criticized President Joe Biden, describing his administration as "corrupt" and "fascist."

Trump's speech, which lasted 33 minutes, included his usual rally themes. He criticized Biden's handling of border security, falsely claimed that "tens of thousands" of military-age Chinese men had entered the U.S. as "perfect soldiers," and called the Jan. 6 committee "thugs." He reiterated his stance that the trial was a "scam" and pledged to appeal the verdict, Sky News reported.

Despite his conviction, Trump plans to continue his 2024 presidential campaign. His sentencing is scheduled for July 11, but this does not prevent him from running for office or voting, provided he stays out of prison in New York state.

House Republicans, led by Rep. Jim Jordan, announced their intent to summon Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and lead investigator Matthew Colangelo to testify before a House Select Committee. This reflects the ongoing investigations surrounding Trump's legal battles.

Trump claimed he had raised $39 million within hours of the verdict, contrasting with earlier campaign reports of $34.8 million.

Trump repeated unfounded claims linking his prosecution to political motives by Biden and the Justice Department. He also criticized crime rates in New York City, contradicting NYPD data showing a decrease in major crimes.

Defying a gag order, Trump indirectly referred to his former lawyer Michael Cohen as a "sleazebag." Cohen's testimony was crucial in the case involving hush money payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

Trump concluded his news conference with a call for financial contributions to support his campaign. Despite the conviction, his political ambitions continue.