President Donald Trump defended National Security Adviser Mike Waltz after a journalist was mistakenly added to an encrypted group chat where high-ranking officials discussed military strikes in Yemen, dismissing the incident as "not serious."

Trump stood by Waltz, attributing the mistake to a staffer and downplaying concerns about national security risks. The President referenced the situation in an interview with NBC News as "the only glitch in two months, and it turned out not to be a serious one."

The controversy erupted when The Atlantic reported that its editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, was inadvertently added to a Signal group chat where members of Trump's national security team discussed a planned military operation against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Goldberg initially questioned the chat's authenticity but became convinced when the discussed attacks took place in real-time. The revelation raised alarms in Washington, with Democratic lawmakers demanding answers and national security experts warning of a serious breach of protocol.

"Michael Waltz has learned a lesson, and he's a good man," Trump told the outlet.

The administration insists no classified information was shared and claims the group chat was merely part of routine policy discussions.

However, the White House's shifting narrative—first acknowledging the authenticity of the messages, then denying sensitive details were discussed—has fueled criticism.

Intelligence chiefs, including Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, are now set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee, where the breach is expected to dominate discussions.

Lawmakers, particularly Democrats, are calling for a full investigation into the use of encrypted messaging apps for sensitive national security discussions. The White House has promised internal reviews and new communication guidelines for top officials, but critics argue that the administration's response has been dismissive.

As of Tuesday morning, Waltz has not addressed the leak publicly.

