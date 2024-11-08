In the days following President-Elect Donald Trump's win, discontented Americans are showing interest in relocation, with searches for immigration information skyrocketing.

Traffic on immigration-related pages spiked, with a 338 percent increase between November 5 and November 6, according to VisaGuide.World. Overall volume of site search traffic rose a staggering 1,514 percent.

Many are focused on finding the easiest countries to move to, with countries like Costa Rica, Norway, Ireland, and the United Kingdom seeing surges of up to 437 percent in interest.

English-speaking countries, especially Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, have garnered the most interest as potential destinations. European countries such as Ireland, Germany, Portugal, and Spain are also highly popular, with Germany's Opportunity Card drawing notable interest.

"Americans with a vision to start fresh could look more into European destinations such as Portugal," noted VisaGuide.World, citing its affordability and warm climate as attractive factors.

For many, Trump's return to office has driven a newfound urgency to explore immigration options, with Americans favoring destinations that promise high quality of life, cultural similarity, or economic opportunity.

Originally published by Latin Times.