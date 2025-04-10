Donald Trump's latest executive order — aimed at eliminating federal regulations on "weak and worthless" showerheads — has not only reignited debates over government overreach but also triggered a wave of viral Seinfeld memes.

For years, federal energy regulations stemming from the Obama and Biden administrations have restricted showerhead water flow to improve efficiency. These rules, which redefined "showerhead" to include multi-nozzle fixtures, capped the total flow rate at 2.5 gallons per minute — a change environmentalists praised but that critics deemed an annoyance to everyday Americans.

Trump first pushed back on these regulations during his first presidency, and now, in 2025, he's taken it a step further with a new executive order, according to an official White House statement. The order, signed on April 9, directs the Department of Energy to toss out the Biden-era definition of "showerhead," returning to the simpler 1992 standard.

President Trump signs an executive order to get rid of leftist low flow showerheads!😂 pic.twitter.com/9UFG2pnmsQ — MAGA Resource (@MAGAResource) April 9, 2025

Trump blasted the old rules as "a dumb war on things that work" and said his decision "restores sanity" to everyday life. But what made headlines quickly became a meme goldmine.

Online, social media users revived a famous Seinfeld episode where Kramer installs an illegal high-pressure showerhead.

"It only took 29 years, but Jerry Seinfeld's complaint about government-mandated, low-flow showerheads was finally taken seriously. Trump signed an EO to make showerheads great again," X user @amuse wrote in response.

WATER PRESSURE: It only took 29 years, but Jerry Seinfeld's complaint about government-mandated, low-flow showerheads was finally taken seriously. Trump signed an EO to make showerheads great again. pic.twitter.com/OhSnbPDdUO — @amuse (@amuse) April 9, 2025

"A clown show nothing else and [T]rump is the puppet," user @incredibull_ added.

As the showerhead order takes effect, it may be weeks or months before manufacturers and consumers feel the full regulatory shift.

Originally published on Enstarz