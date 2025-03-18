President Donald Trump on Monday revoked Secret Service protection for Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, the children of former President Joe Biden.

"Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection," Trump posted on Truth Social. He added that Ashley Biden also "will be taken off the list."

Trump had objected to what he called the large number of agents assigned to Hunter Biden during his trip, citing 18 agents on his protective detail, which the President said is "ridiculous." The Republican leader also stated that Ashley Biden, who had 13 agents assigned to her protection, would also lose her security detail.

"We are aware of the President's decision to terminate protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden," Associated Press quoted the agency's statement. "The Secret Service will comply and is actively working with the protective details and the White House to ensure compliance as soon as possible."

Earlier in the day, Trump told reporters that he would review the situation, saying, "That will be something I'll look at this afternoon," when asked about removing Hunter Biden's security detail following the latter's recent trip to South Africa.

Federal Law On Security

Under U.S. law, former presidents and their spouses are entitled to Secret Service protection for life unless they opt out. The Secret Service is also authorized to provide security for former presidents' children until they turn 16, but protections for adult children are determined by the sitting president, CNBC reported.

Hunter Biden, 55, and Ashley Biden, 43, are both adults, and it is within the discretion of the current president to decide on their security status.

It is common for the adult children of former presidents to receive Secret Service protection for a limited time after their parent's term ends. Former presidents' children typically receive protection for up to six months, depending on the current president's decision.

Before leaving office, Biden extended security for his adult children until July. Similarly, after President Trump's first term ended, Biden had continued providing security for Trump's children for six months.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush also extended protection for their families for a set period after leaving office.

Since the beginning of his second term, Trump has removed security for other individuals, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, who led the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and John Bolton, a former national security adviser who publicly criticized President Trump in his book.