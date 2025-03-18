KEY POINTS Trump said some 80,000 pages of documents will be released to the public Tuesday and they will be 'very interesting'

Some X users believe Trump is trying to make peace with Americans who were disappointed with the 'Epstein files' release

Others think Tuesday's release will determine whether Gabbard can prove she's 'not another Bondi'

The Trump White House will release thousands of pages of files related to former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, with documents on the ex-president's assassination in 1963 expected to be included in the release.

President Donald Trump told reporters Monday that "all of the Kennedy files" will be released to the public on Tuesday since he is "a man of my word."

Trump signed an executive order earlier this year that directed the government to come up with a plan for the release of records related to the assassinations of JFK, his brother Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump Says Documents Won't be Redacted

Trump reiterated that the files will not be redacted – some 80,000 pages of records.

"I don't believe we're gonna redact anything. I said, 'Just don't redact. You can't redact,'" he said.

President Trump on JFK Files: "We are tomorrow announcing and giving all of the Kennedy files...I don't believe we are are going to redact anything...it's going to be very interesting...approximately 80,000 pages." pic.twitter.com/0NW4QdLSzL — CSPAN (@cspan) March 17, 2025

He said the American people have been waiting for the records to be released to the public "for decades," noting that the public will find the documents "very interesting."

"It's a lot of stuff, and you'll make your own determination," he said, seemingly indicating that the people get to decide on their conclusions regarding the JFK assassination on Nov. 22, 1963, that rocked the country.

A 'Peace Offering' Following Epstein Files Backlash?

Users on Elon Musk-owned X have shared their thoughts on the big announcement, with some saying it appears as if the president is offering an olive branch to Americans who were disappointed by the release of some heavily redacted files related to child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This feels like a peace offering for the Epstein List debacle. — Jere_Memez (@Jere_Memez) March 17, 2025

One user said the Trump administration may have decided to release the JFK files since "his [Trump's] name isn't all over them like the Epstein files."

Another said Americans will only be frustrated over the files since "they take away the most important things."

A 'Big Moment' for United States

While there remains doubt regarding the release of records that the American public has long asked to be publicized, some are looking forward to getting more answers through the documents.

"Many Americans died thinking this day would never come; it's a big moment," said one user.

Others are just anticipating if "the truth is stranger" than a slew of conspiracy theories that have remained unconfirmed over the past decades.

I guess it’s time to see if the truth is stranger than all the conspiracy theories.🤔 #jfkfiles — Good Karma (@lilfarmgirl785) March 17, 2025

A Chance for DNI to Shine?

While others are focused on what the files will reveal, some believe Tuesday's files release will be a huge moment for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard – a chance for her "to prove she's not another Bondi."

Good chance for Tulsi to prove she’s not another Bondi. — jabbajabba (@dariusprincip) March 17, 2025

Notably, Attorney General Pamela Bondi faced intense scrutiny after the Epstein files "release," with many questioning her ability to stay true to her position's mandate since the released documents were heavily redacted and did not produce anything newer than what's already out in the open.

It remains to be seen whether the Trump White House can recover from the Epstein files debacle through its JFK files release.