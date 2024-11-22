U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has just put forward the idea of appointing Kevin Warsh as the next Treasury Secretary, with plans for him to potentially assume the role of Federal Reserve Chairman in the future.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people who were familiar with the matter that Trump and Warsh have already discussed it between them. Warsh used to be an investment banker who had a stint working at the Federal Reserve Board.

Aside from Warsh, Trump was also thinking of appointing Scott Bessent to head the White House National Economic Council before he would be the one that would replace Warsh at the Treasury the moment the latter moves to chair the Federal Reserve. Bessent has taught at Yale University for many years and is a known hedge fund investor.

While these choices may have been revealed, the WSJ noted that things could still change as Trump may be picking someone else for the mentioned positions.

There are other personalities who are eyeing the role at the Treasury. Reuters reported that one of them is Marc Rowan, a co-founder of Apollo Global Management. One senator, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee seemed to be eyeing the role as well. Another is Robert Lighthizer who used to be a trade representative of then-president Trump.

As early as now, Trump has already conveyed his picks for the different offices that will be under the Office of the President.

CBS News reported that on Nov. 21, his former pick for attorney general, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, has withdrawn from consideration and later, a new choice was made. Hours after he withdrew, the president-elect then announced his new nominee in Pam Bondi, former attorney general of Florida who served two terms at the state. She was also the first woman to win an election to the post in 2010. Bondi is a known ally of the president-elect and has defended him at his trial.

Another notable pick by the president-elect was Pete Hoekstra, who would be serving as the U.S. ambassador to Canada. During the first presidential term of Trump, he has served as the U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands.

"He did an outstanding job as United States Ambassador to the Netherlands during our first four years, and I am confident that he will continue to represent our Country well in this new role," Trump wrote about Hoekstra on social media.

As for the U.S. ambassador to NATO, Trump picked Matthew Whitaker, who used to be his former acting U.S. attorney general.