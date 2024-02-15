Former President Donald Trump's legal woes take center stage this Thursday with simultaneous hearings in two separate criminal cases.

New York Hush Money Case: In Manhattan Criminal Court, Judge Juan Merchan will hear arguments in Trump's attempt to dismiss the hush money case against him. The case, which stemmed from payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to suppress reports of extramarital affairs during his 2016 presidential campaign, was the first criminal indictment against a former president in American history.

Trump's lawyers argue the charges are politically motivated and lack merit, while prosecutors maintain they represent a clear violation of campaign finance laws. The judge's decision on Thursday could potentially determine the trial date, currently set for March 25th. The hearing will not be live-streamed. Trump is expected to attend and may address the media outside the courtroom.

In the previous year, Trump criticized Judge Merchan by labeling him as a "Trump-hating judge," urged him to withdraw from the lawsuit, and attempted to transfer the case from state to federal court. However, none of these actions yielded any results.

Interestingly, Merchan donated $15 donation to Joe Biden, Trump's political rival, along with two contributions of $10 each. One of the $10 amounts was designated for the Progressive Turnout Project, an organization focused on reaching out to voters. The second $10 contribution was directed to Stop Republicans, a subsidiary of the Progressive Turnout Project.

Georgia Election Interference Case: Meanwhile, in Fulton County, Trump's legal team will attempt to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade from the 2020 election interference case against him. The defense alleges a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade, which they claim could compromise their objectivity. Judge Scott McAfee will hear arguments and decide whether to allow the disqualification motion to proceed.

The outcomes of these hearings will significantly impact Trump's legal landscape. While the Georgia case might not offer the dramatic spectacle some expect, Thursday marks a crucial moment in navigating the former president's intricate legal battles.

Aside from that, Trump's legal team has also requested the Supreme Court to pause his federal election subversion trial. The former president also awaits a verdict in his New York civil fraud case.