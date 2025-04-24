President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will give an interview to Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of the Atlantic and who broke the story known as Signalgate, the use by top officials of a messaging app to discuss highly sensitive information.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said Goldberg is the "person responsible for many fictional stories about me, including the made-up HOAX on 'Suckers and Losers' and, Signalgate, something he was somewhat more 'successful' with." Asides from Signalgate, Trump was referring to a 2020 story in The Atlantic that detailed how Trump called fallen soldiers and veterans "suckers" and "losers" during a visit to France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of World War I.

Trump went on to say that Goldberg, along with two other journalists who he said are "not exactly pro-Trump writers" either will write a story titled "The Most Consequential President of this Century."

"I am doing this interview out of curiosity, and as a competition with myself, just to see if it's possible for The Atlantic to be "truthful." Are they capable of writing a fair story on "TRUMP"? The way I look at it, what can be so bad – I WON!" Trump concluded.

Goldberg has not reacted publicly to Trump's disclosure of the interview. Signalgate continues to impact the Trump administration, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth now under scrutiny after news surfaced that he shared sensitive information about an upcoming attack on Yemen's Houthis on a second chat.

During the weekend, The New York Times reported that Hegseth also shared the details of the March 15 attack in another chat that included his wife and about a dozen other people. The account said the details were similar to those detailed in the first chat, including flight schedules for the F/A-18 Hornets involved in the mission. The group chat with his wife was reportedly created before Hegseth was named Defense Secretary.

According to the report, Hegseth was already told to move anything that's work-related to a different phone. However, the Defense Secretary allegedly did not comply. An unnamed government official confirmed the existence of an "informal group chat" to the outlet. The official has denied that any classified and sensitive information has been discussed in said group chat.

NPR reported this week that the White House is looking to replace Hegseth, but both the secretary and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected the notion.

Hegseth also reportedly tried to read billionaire Elon Musk into highly classified programs related to China, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The outlet detailed that the special access programs are among the most classified ones within the department. Hegseth tried to do so bypassing the usual process, which includes lawyers.

President Donald Trump also continues to stand by Hegseth, but there are some cracks appearing in the Republican party. Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, Rep. Don Bacon said that if he were president, he would "fire" Hegseth.

Originally published on Latin Times