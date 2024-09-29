Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, is scheduled to hold a rally in Pennsylvania today, marking his fourth campaign stop in the state this month. The event will take place in Erie, located in the northwest corner of Pennsylvania, at 2 p.m. local time.

This rally comes a month after his running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance, hosted a similar event in Erie. Trump's ongoing engagement in the state highlights its importance to his campaign. In addition to today's rally, he has another event scheduled in western Pennsylvania for October 5, reported Reuters, further emphasizing his commitment to rallying support in this critical region as the election approaches.

Erie, the location of Trump's rally, represents a battleground within a battleground. Erie County was one of only two counties in Pennsylvania that supported Trump in the 2016 election against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, but it swung to President Joe Biden in 2020. Trump narrowly secured the state—and the election overall—in 2016, but he lost both in 2020, making Erie a critical focus for his campaign this time around.

Trump's next rally in Pennsylvania, scheduled for October 5, will be held in Butler, approximately 100 miles (160 km) south of Erie. This location is significant as it was the site of a failed assassination attempt on Trump in July, during which a bullet grazed his ear.

The Secret Service has come under significant scrutiny in recent weeks regarding the security of the former president. In a press briefing last week, the federal agency, which operates under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, acknowledged its failure to protect Trump during the rally in Butler.

Pennsylvania has emerged as a key battleground state in the 2024 election, with many of Trump's allies considering it vital for victory. The state's importance comes from its large population and the considerable number of electoral votes it provides, making it essential in the overall election outcome. Among the seven competitive states that both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris realistically aim to win, Pennsylvania is notable for being the most populous and electorally significant.

According to multiple reports, Trump's allies generally contend that a victory over Harris in Pennsylvania would greatly increase his chances of returning to the White House. On the other hand, they argue that if he loses in the state, it would position Harris as the frontrunner in the race.

In the months leading up to the election, Harris and Trump have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into advertising in Pennsylvania, surpassing all other states in both total and per capita spending.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to Las Vegas this evening with the aim of attracting more voters in a state that has a significant proportion of independents.