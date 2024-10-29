Donald Trump disregarded fallout over several racist and offensive comments made by speakers at a recent campaign rally, insisting the event was "a lovefest."

At a Mar-a-Lago address on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump defended his Sunday rally at New York City's Madison Square Garden. "There's never been an event so beautiful," Trump claimed, as reported by NBC.

Sunday's rally has faced backlash from both Democratic and Republican observers for racist and sexist comments targeting Latinos, Black people, Jews, Palestinians, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's joke referring to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage" drew particular outrage, especially given the importance of Puerto Rican voters in swing states.

While the Trump campaign distanced itself from that specific comment, other offensive remarks made during the event have not been addressed. One speaker referred to a Black friend carving watermelons for Halloween, and another planned to call Harris a "c---" before it was stricken.

Trump dismissed criticism of the rally, emphasizing the support in the crowd and stating, "Nobody's ever had love like that... It was really love for our country."

His comments echoed language he has used to describe the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, which he has also labeled a "lovefest."

Originally published by Latin Times.