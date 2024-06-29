During a campaign rally in Virginia, former President Donald Trump advocated for the release of his supporters who have been prosecuted for their roles in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He referenced a recent Supreme Court ruling that he sees as setting a higher legal standard for prosecutors pursuing obstruction charges in cases related to the riot, including his own. According to Reuters, Trump highlighted the ruling during his speech, emphasizing its implications for the federal election subversion case against him and others involved in the Capitol breach.

"Free the Jan. 6 hostages now. They should release them for what they've endured," Trump declared, drawing cheers from the crowd. "They've been awaiting this decision for a long time," he added. Trump, who is running as the Republican candidate against Democratic President Joe Biden in the upcoming November 5th U.S. election, made these remarks at the campaign event.

In light of the recent ruling, which Trump sees as a potential advantage in his legal battles, the former president expressed support for his supporters who have faced prosecution for their actions during the January 6 Capitol attack. Trump, who faces multiple charges including obstruction, has maintained his plea of not guilty in the case.

"This is a great development for those who have been treated unfairly," Trump remarked about the ruling.

Throughout his remarks, Trump has consistently praised those involved in the Capitol incident, often referring to them as "patriots" and "warriors," despite some facing charges related to violence against law enforcement officers.

Former President Donald Trump doubled down on his past actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol attacks and throughout his legal processes, claiming "I did nothing wrong" as the first presidential debate veered toward talks of democracy.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden attacked his opponent for his insistence that his "retribution will be success," alluding to the idea of going after his political opponents if reelected.

"On Jan. 6, we had a great border, nobody coming through, very few. On Jan. 6, we were energy independent. On Jan. 6, we had the lowest taxes ever, we had the lowest regulations ever," Trump claimed. "On Jan. 6, we were respected all over the world."

Trump claimed that since the Biden administration took over, the U.S. has become a laughingstock.