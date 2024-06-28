President Joe Biden defended his Thursday debate performance with former President Donald Trump despite the event raising serious concerns among leading Democrats, with some questioning his ability to lead the party into the November election.

Biden, while speaking to reporters at a Waffle House, claimed he handled the debate well.

"It's hard to debate a liar. New York Times pointed out he lied 26 times, big lies," Biden said when asked about calls for him to drop out.

Biden has been battling a cold in recent days, according to sources familiar with his debate preparations. His voice sounded hoarse and raspy during the debate, even more so than usual.

When reporters asked whether he is sick, Biden said that he has a sore throat.

The debate against Republican rival Trump saw Biden stumbling, leading to calls for him to consider stepping aside in favor of a new nominee.

According to NBC News, a Democratic lawmaker compared Biden's performance to "a champion boxer who gets in the ring past his prime," suggesting it might be time for Biden to exit the race.

However, the options for a change in candidate are limited. If Biden doesn't choose to leave by himself, there would have to be a revolt among Democratic National Convention delegates.

But most of these delegates were elected on their pledge to nominate Biden.

"There is growing talk of needing a new nominee," said a second Democratic lawmaker, who has been a steadfast Biden supporter.

Meanwhile, a former Biden aide told Politico that Biden's debate performance was "terrible," adding that they have had to ask themselves over and over: "What did he just say? This is crazy."

"Biden is toast — calling it now," said Jay Surdukowski, a Democratic activist from New Hampshire.

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) said: "Not good."

Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledged Biden's rough start but defended his overall performance, saying that he made a clear contrast with Trump on key issues.

"What we saw tonight is the president making a very clear contrast with Donald Trump on all the issues that matter to the American people," Harris said in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper.

"Yes, there was a slow start, but it was a strong finish. And what became very clear through the course of the night is that Joe Biden is fighting on behalf of the American people – on substance, on policy, on performance."

Pressed by Cooper on Biden's performance, Harris offered a defense of her boss.

"People can debate on style points, but ultimately this election and who is the president of the United States has to be about substance. And the contrast is clear," she said.

"It was a slow start. That's obvious to everyone. I'm not going to debate that point."